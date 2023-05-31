Internet services restored in UP's Saharanpur

Internet services have been restored here, officials said on Wednesday, a day after they were suspended following tension between Rajputs and the Gurjar community over a march taken out by the latter.

Internet services were restored late on Tuesday night after remaining suspended for about 33 hours, a senior official said.

The Gurjar community's decision to take out a 'Gaurav Yatra' in honour of King Mihir Bhoj Pratihar was opposed by Rajputs. To avoid any confrontation between the two communities, the administration denied permission for the procession, officials had said earlier.

However, the Gurjar community took out the procession on Monday, flouting prohibitory orders.

The other side responded by forming a human chain and blocking the road. This led to tension in the area and District Magistrate Dinesh ordered suspension of internet services.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada had said that action would be initiated against those who had taken the law into their own hands and vitiated the atmosphere.

The suspension of internet hit bank services, digital payments, train and bus ticket bookings as well as work in government offices.

