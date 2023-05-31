Left Menu

Internet services restored in UP's Saharanpur

This led to tension in the area and District Magistrate Dinesh ordered suspension of internet services.Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada had said that action would be initiated against those who had taken the law into their own hands and vitiated the atmosphere.The suspension of internet hit bank services, digital payments, train and bus ticket bookings as well as work in government offices.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 31-05-2023 13:56 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 13:53 IST
Internet services restored in UP's Saharanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Internet services have been restored here, officials said on Wednesday, a day after they were suspended following tension between Rajputs and the Gurjar community over a march taken out by the latter.

Internet services were restored late on Tuesday night after remaining suspended for about 33 hours, a senior official said.

The Gurjar community's decision to take out a 'Gaurav Yatra' in honour of King Mihir Bhoj Pratihar was opposed by Rajputs. To avoid any confrontation between the two communities, the administration denied permission for the procession, officials had said earlier.

However, the Gurjar community took out the procession on Monday, flouting prohibitory orders.

The other side responded by forming a human chain and blocking the road. This led to tension in the area and District Magistrate Dinesh ordered suspension of internet services.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada had said that action would be initiated against those who had taken the law into their own hands and vitiated the atmosphere.

The suspension of internet hit bank services, digital payments, train and bus ticket bookings as well as work in government offices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023