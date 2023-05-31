Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian fighters, wounds 10
An Israeli airstrike targeting positions of a Syria-backed Palestinian group in eastern Lebanon early on Wednesday killed five Palestinian militants and wounded 10 others, an official with the group said.
Anwar Raja of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, said the Israeli strike hit positions in the Lebanese eastern town of Qusaya near the border with Syria. He said two of the wounded are in critical condition.
The PFLP-GC has positions along the Lebanon-Syria border as well as military presence in both countries. The group had carried out attacks against Israel in the past.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Qusaya
- Syria
- Israeli
- Lebanese
- Lebanon
- Israel
- Anwar Raja
- Palestinian
ALSO READ
Lebanon c.bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Lebanon cenbank governor says he will appeal against French arrest warrant
Lebanese Central Bank governor no-show in Paris corruption probe
An Israeli missile worsens the adversity of five disabled siblings
French prosecutors issue arrest warrant for Lebanon central bank chief - source