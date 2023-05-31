Left Menu

Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian fighters, wounds 10

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 31-05-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 14:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Israeli airstrike targeting positions of a Syria-backed Palestinian group in eastern Lebanon early on Wednesday killed five Palestinian militants and wounded 10 others, an official with the group said.

Anwar Raja of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, said the Israeli strike hit positions in the Lebanese eastern town of Qusaya near the border with Syria. He said two of the wounded are in critical condition.

The PFLP-GC has positions along the Lebanon-Syria border as well as military presence in both countries. The group had carried out attacks against Israel in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

