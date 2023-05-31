Russia says its forces take Ukrainian positions near Donetsk region's Avdiivka
Russia's Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that its forces had pushed Ukrainian units out of positions around the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Yasynuvata in the Donetsk region.
In its daily briefing, the ministry said that "fierce fighting" was ongoing around Avdiivka, a large town located between the two settlements, which has been largely razed to the ground in months of fighting.
The ministry also said that it had destroyed Ukraine's "last warship" during a missile strike on Odesa. It provided no evidence for the claim.
