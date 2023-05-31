Youth held in UP's Ballia for abducting, raping minor

A youth was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl from this Uttar Pradesh district and repeatedly raping her for four months, police said.

The survivor's mother lodged a complaint after the accused, identified as Rajesh Bind (22), threatened the girl and abducted her on January 11, Bansdih Station House Officer Yogendra Singh said.

After taking her to different places in Haryana and Kolkata, the accused raped her on several occasions for four months, following which the girl became pregnant and Bind returned to Ballia with her, Singh said.

The police launched a search operation and rescued the minor on May 26 from a house but the accused managed to flee. Five days later, based on a tip-off, Bind was nabbed from near the Rajpur trisection here on Wednesday, the SHO said.

Based on the statement of the survivor, who is three months pregnant, other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the case against the accused, he added.

