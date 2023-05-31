Left Menu

Youth held in UP's Ballia for abducting, raping minor

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:03 IST
Youth held in UP's Ballia for abducting, raping minor
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A youth was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly abducting a 15-year-old girl from this Uttar Pradesh district and repeatedly raping her for four months, police said.

The survivor's mother lodged a complaint after the accused, identified as Rajesh Bind (22), threatened the girl and abducted her on January 11, Bansdih Station House Officer Yogendra Singh said.

After taking her to different places in Haryana and Kolkata, the accused raped her on several occasions for four months, following which the girl became pregnant and Bind returned to Ballia with her, Singh said.

The police launched a search operation and rescued the minor on May 26 from a house but the accused managed to flee. Five days later, based on a tip-off, Bind was nabbed from near the Rajpur trisection here on Wednesday, the SHO said.

Based on the statement of the survivor, who is three months pregnant, other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act have been added to the case against the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023