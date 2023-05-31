Left Menu

Cabinet approves entering into agreement with UPU to set up Office in New Delhi

The approval enables India to play active role at multilateral organizations in postal sector with emphasis on South-South and Triangular cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 19:11 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 19:11 IST
Cabinet approves entering into agreement with UPU to set up Office in New Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved to establish a Regional Office of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in New Delhi, India to undertake UPU’s development cooperation and technical assistance activities in the region by entering into an agreement with UPU.

The approval enables India to play active role at multilateral organizations in postal sector with emphasis on South-South and Triangular cooperation.  India will provide a Field Project Expert, staff and office set up for UPU’s regional office.  Projects on capacity building and trainings, improving efficiency and quality of postal services, enhancement of Postal technology, e-commerce and trade promotion etc will be prepared and implemented for the region by this office in coordination with UPU. 

The initiative would help expanding India’s diplomatic footprint and strengthen relations with other countries, specially in Asia-Pacific region and will enhance India’s presence at the global postal forums.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023