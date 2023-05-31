Left Menu

NFRA slaps Rs 1.10 cr fine; imposes ban on 2 auditors, 1 audit firm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 18:53 IST
NFRA slaps Rs 1.10 cr fine; imposes ban on 2 auditors, 1 audit firm

The National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) has imposed a ban as well as penalties totalling Rs 1.10 crore on three entities, including two auditors, for alleged professional misconduct in connection with the audit of Giri Vidhyuth (India) Ltd for 2019-20.

Giri Vidhyuth (India) Ltd (GVIL) is a subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd (CDEL).

The case pertains to diversion of funds worth Rs 3,535 crore from seven subsidiary companies of CDEL to Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estate Ltd (MACEL), an entity owned and controlled by the promoters of CDEL.

After markets watchdog Sebi shared its investigation report in April 2022, the audit regulator started probing the professional misconduct of the auditors of GVIL.

Separately, NFRA imposed a fine of Rs 1 crore on Sundaresha & Associates and slapped a two-year ban on the audit firm.

This debarment period of Sundaresha will start after the completion of two years of debarment period imposed by NFRA through its order in April in the case of Tanglin Developments Ltd, a CDEL subsidiary, for the audit of FY 2018-19.

Also, the audit regulator levied a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on -- C Ramesh and Chaitanya G Deshpande -- and barred them from taking up auditing work for a period of five years.

All of them have been prohibited from undertaking any audit in respect of financial statements or internal audit of any company or body corporate during the ban period, NFRA said.

The regulator's investigation revealed that the auditors (Sundaresha, C Ramesh and Deshpande) of GVIL for FY 2019-20, failed to report the misstatement of Rs 325 crore in a statement of cash flow and the total misstatements in the financial statements of GVIL were of Rs 1,776.16 crore, NFRA said in the order passed on Tuesday.

As per the order, the auditors did not exercise professional judgement and scepticism during audit of Rs 581.16 crore borrowed from subsidiary companies of CDEL, loans of Rs 370 crore and Rs 105 crore were fraudulently given to MACEL and a related party SICAL Logistics Ltd.

It also found that the auditors failed to perform sufficient appropriate audit procedures while auditing related party balances, thus failing to detect and report understatement of related party loans by Rs 350 crore, the regulator noted.

Further, the auditors failed to comprehend that GVIL was a shell company used by promoters for financial manoeuvres, NFRA said.

Through such acts, they violated Standards on Auditing and provisions of the Companies Act, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023