Mumbai: 20-year-old man found murdered; gang rivalry suspected

A 20 year-old man was found dead with his throat slit on a playground in suburban Bandra early Wednesday morning, police said.

Ibrahim Shaikh, the deceased, was close to a man arrested in connection with another recent murder in the area and the attack on Shaikh could be part of a feud between two gangs, said an official. A passerby saw him lying in a pool of blood and alerted police.

Shaikh, resident of Patel Nagari in Bandra (West), had been missing since Tuesday night but it was not clear how he ended up on the playground, the official said.

''We are scanning the footage of CCTV cameras installed near his house and the murder spot to get some clues,'' he added. Around three weeks ago, a 23 year-old man was murdered in Bandra over an old dispute, and a person was arrested in the case, the official said.

Shaikh was apparently very close to this accused, he said, adding that further probe was on.

