US sues West Virginia governor's coal empire over unpaid mining penalties

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's coal empire faces a civil lawsuit over unpaid penalties related to its companies' mining operations, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.

The department said it had filed suit against the governor's son, James C. Justice III, and 13 coal companies he owns or operates. They owe penalties of approximately $7.6 million, it said.

