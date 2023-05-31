UP: College professor booked for sodomising boy

A college professor was booked by the police here on Wednesday for allegedly sodomising a boy in his locality, an official said.

Superintendent of Police Brajesh Kumar said, ''Based on a complaint of the boy's father, we have lodged an FIR against Santosh Singh who is a professor of law at TD College. The FIR has been registered at Line Bazar police station.'' ''The professor is absconding and the police are investigating the matter,'' the police officer added. Last week, an FIR was lodged against Pradeep Singh, a professor who teaches ancient history at the same college, after a video of him speaking indecently to a female student went viral on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)