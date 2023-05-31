Islamic state claims responsibility for attack on security post in Cameroon

Islamic state on Wednesday claimed responsibility for an attack on a security post in northern Cameroon, the group said in a statement on telegram.

Two customs officers, a policeman and a civilian, were killed in the attack that took place on Tuesday at the entrance to the town of Mora in Cameroon's far north region, about 30 km (20 miles) from the border with Nigeria.

