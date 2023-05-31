Left Menu

Sikkim's financial condition improved since SKM came to power: CM

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:44 IST
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, better known as P S Golay, on Wednesday claimed that the financial condition of the Himalayan state has improved since his party Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) came to power in 2019.

Addressing a function to celebrate the four years of his government, Golay said revenue collection has increased by 57 per cent since 2019.

He said efforts were underway to further boost revenue without burdening the citizens through the adoption of strategic measures with transparency.

''We all need to work with the spirit of 'Team Sikkim' to take the state on the path of progress and prosperity,'' he said, while seeking blessings from people to work for the development of the state.

The programme was held four days after the actual date when the SKM came to power in Sikkim as Golay was in Delhi.

The CM said he has taken up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi issues such as the reservation of assembly seats for tribal communities like Limbu and Tamang and the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for 12 communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

