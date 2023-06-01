Elon Musk's private jet scheduled to leave China on Thursday -flight tracking data

Elon Musk's private jet is scheduled to leave Shanghai on Thursday morning and head to Austin, Texas, data from flight tracking provider Variflight show.

The Tesla CEO arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday night and visited the U.S. automaker's plant in the financial hub and met with workers, according to photos posted by Tesla's China-based public affairs chief Grace Tao on her Weibo account.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk's planned departure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)