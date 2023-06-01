NATO's Stoltenberg: Violence against KFOR in Kosovo totally unacceptable
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday violence against the alliance's KFOR peacekeepers in Kosovo was "totally unacceptable".
Unrest in Kosovo's north has intensified since ethnic Albanian mayors took office in the region's Serb-majority area after April elections boycotted by the Serbs, a move that led the U.S. and its allies to rebuke Pristina.
