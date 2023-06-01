Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits Moldova to attend European summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had travelled to Moldova to attend to Thursday's summit of the European Political Community attended by dozens of leaders, and that he would have many bilateral meetings.

He said he was working on support for a coalition of powers to supply fighter jets to help Ukraine repel Russian forces who invaded in February 2022, and that he would also discuss his peace plan as well as Kyiv's aspirations to join the NATO military alliance and the European Union.

