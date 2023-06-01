Head of Russian region says eight hurt by Ukrainian shells

Shelling overnight and into the morning in the Russian town of Shebekino has wounded eight people and damaged buildings, the governor of the local Belgorod region said on Thursday.

Belgorod, which neighbours Ukraine's Kharkiv region, has come under repeated attack over the border in recent months, with some settlements briefly seized in May during an incursion. Moscow blames Ukrainian "terrorists" for targeting Russia's western border, but Kyiv says anti-Putin Russian volunteers are acting there.

"In Shebekino district, there is ongoing shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video posted on Telegram. "Eight people have been wounded. There are no dead," he added, saying civilians from Shebekino and surrounding villages would be evacuated once the bombardment was over.

The mayor of Belgorod city, 33 km (20 miles) from Shebekino, said evacuation points were being prepared for Shebekino residents, with 134 people already registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)