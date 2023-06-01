Russia say reports BRICS summit will be in China, not South Africa, are fake

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Thursday that reports that the BRICS summit would be relocated to China from South Africa are fake, Interfax reported.

South Africa, a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) would be theoretically required to arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin if he attended the conference, in accordance with an ICC warrant for his arrest on war crimes charges issued in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)