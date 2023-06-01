Left Menu

Taliban says foreign forces committed 'uncountable crimes' in Afghanistan

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 01-06-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 13:46 IST
The Taliban on Thursday said foreign forces had committed "uncountable crimes" during the 20-year war in Afghanistan after a former Australian soldier lost a defamation case over reports of executing Afghan civilians.

Taliban administration spokesperson Bilal Karimi said the incidents involved in the Australian court case were a "small part" of the many alleged crimes that took place and that they did not trust any court globally to follow them up.

 

