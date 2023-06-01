Left Menu

6 killed, 2 injured in explosion inside house in Pakistan's Punjab province

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 01-06-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 15:19 IST
6 killed, 2 injured in explosion inside house in Pakistan's Punjab province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least six persons of the same family were killed on Thursday in an explosion inside their house in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.

The incident took place in the province's Kot Addu district.

Muzaffargarh District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hasnain Haider, said that all of the deceased individuals belonged to the same family, which used to deal in selling junk, Dawn newspaper reported.

At least six persons died and two sustained injuries in the explosion, the police said, adding that the family was sorting out junk materials when suddenly the explosion occurred.

A police spokesperson said the deceased included two women, two men and two children — one of whom was two years old.

An investigation into the explosion is underway to determine its cause, Haider said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed condolences over the loss of lives and sought a report on the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India
4
SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

SpaceX launches new batch of Starlink satellites to orbit

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023