6 killed, 2 injured in explosion inside house in Pakistan's Punjab province

At least six persons of the same family were killed on Thursday in an explosion inside their house in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said.

The incident took place in the province's Kot Addu district.

Muzaffargarh District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Hasnain Haider, said that all of the deceased individuals belonged to the same family, which used to deal in selling junk, Dawn newspaper reported.

At least six persons died and two sustained injuries in the explosion, the police said, adding that the family was sorting out junk materials when suddenly the explosion occurred.

A police spokesperson said the deceased included two women, two men and two children — one of whom was two years old.

An investigation into the explosion is underway to determine its cause, Haider said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has expressed condolences over the loss of lives and sought a report on the incident.

