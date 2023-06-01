Left Menu

Four get life term in UP's Bhadohi for shooting dead neighbour in family dispute

PTI | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 01-06-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A court here on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to four men for the murder of a 22-year-old youth seven years ago.

Additional District Government Counsel Vikas Naraya Singh said, ''The court of Additional Sessions Judge Shailoj Chandra awarded life imprisonment to one Krishna Kumar, Sunny, Luv Kush and Saurabh in the murder case of one Collector Yadav.'' The court also imposed a fine of Rs 57,000 on each convict, he said.

The four men belonged to Koilara village, Singh said, and had shot dead Yadav, their neighbour, in December 2016 in a confrontation over giving way on the road. The incident was flared by an old dispute between the families of the victim and the four convicts, said the counsel.

In 2019, eight members of the family of Collector Yadav were awarded three years of jail in a case of violence filed at the complaint of the families of the four convicts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

