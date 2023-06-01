Several people injured in knife attack at Swedish school - TV4
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 01-06-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:01 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Several people were injured in a knife attack at a school in the Swedish town of Eskilstuna, Swedish TV4 reported on Thursday.
"It is true that a serious crime is taking place in Eskilstuna," a police spokesperson told TV4.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swedish
- Eskilstuna
Advertisement