PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 17:36 IST
DUSIB engineer held for taking bribe for house construction
The Anti-Corruption Branch has arrested a 57-year-old assistant engineer posted with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, or DUSIB, for allegedly demanding Rs 2 lakh in bribe from a man to allow him to continue construction activity at a plot, officials said on Thursday.

Jeet Kumar Sehrawat, who hails from Bawana village in outer Delhi, had joined the DUSIB department as a junior engineer in 2000, they said.

Sehrawat was arrested on the complaint of a Raghubir Nagar resident, who informed the agency that an assistant engineer of DUSIB has been asking him for a bribe, officials said.

The victim was building a structure at a plot in Sawda JJ Colony, they said.

According to Shweta Singh Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, ACB, during construction, a DUSIB employee named Sohan Lal visited the site, took photographs and directed the man to stop the work.

He also directed him to meet assistant engineer Jeet Kumar Sehrawat of DUSIB if he is interested in keeping up with the construction activity.

The man then met Sehrawat at an office in Raja Garden, where Sehrawat asked him for a bribe of Rs 2 lakh, but later settled for Rs 70,000, she said.

''A raiding team along with the complainant reached the DUSIB office at Raja Garden. On demand, the complainant handed over the bribe amount of Rs 40,000 with banknotes smeared with phenolphthalein powder to Sehrawat. He obtained the amount and was caught red handed. The bribe amount was recovered from his possession,'' Chauhan said.

During the search, chowkidar Sohan Lal was found absconding from the area, she said.

