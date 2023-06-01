Left Menu

Mexico's stock exchange suspends TV Azteca trading for not reporting Q1 results

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:55 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:55 IST
Mexico's main stock exchange suspended trading of the shares of broadcaster TV Azteca on Thursday for failing to present its first quarter results, according to a filing.

The broadcaster said last month it had been ordered by a judge not to publish financial information to avoid uncertainty.

