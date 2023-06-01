Left Menu

Girl and mother among three killed in Russian attack on Kyiv - police

Russia has denied targeting civilians or committing war crimes though its air strikes have caused devastation in cities across Ukraine since the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022. Ukraine reported no major damage from Thursday's attack on Kyiv, saying it has shot down all 10 missiles fired at it.

Girl and mother among three killed in Russian attack on Kyiv - police

A nine-year-old girl, her mother and another woman were killed in a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Thursday after the air raid shelter they rushed to failed to open, witnesses said. Police opened a criminal investigation into the three deaths near a medical clinic in the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv after the 18th attack on the capital since the start of May.

"Three people, one of them a child, died near the clinic last night," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said. "A rocket fragment fell near the entrance to the clinic four minutes after the air alert was announced. And people headed for the shelter." Local residents said people were unable to enter the shelter because it was closed. It was not clear why.

"The air alert sounded. My wife took our daughter and they ran to the entrance here," local resident Yaroslav Ryabchuk told Reuters in the Desnyanskyi district. "The entrance was closed, there were already maybe five to 10 women with children. No one opened up for them. They knocked loudly enough." "They tried to enter the shelter, no one opened up for them. My wife died," he said.

The case caused a public outcry and prompted calls for residents to check shelters and report any safety violations. Local media said prosecutors later searched city administration offices as part of the investigation into the deaths.

Ukraine reported no major damage from Thursday's attack on Kyiv, saying it has shot down all 10 missiles fired at it. But, in a statement on International Children's Day, U.N. human rights monitors in Ukraine said 525 children had been killed in the 15 months since Russia's full-scale invasion. Russia has intensified air attacks on the Ukrainian capital, and Moscow says Ukrainian shelling of border areas has increased, as Kyiv prepares to launch a counteroffensive.

