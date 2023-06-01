Two injured by blast in Russia's Belgorod - governor
Two people were wounded when an unknown device detonated in Russia's city of Belgorod, the governor of the region said on Thursday.
"According to preliminary data, a drone fell on the roadway," Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on the Telegram messaging app.
