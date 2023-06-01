US issues new Sudan-related sanctions -Treasury website
Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2023 19:53 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday issued new sanctions targeting entities in Sudan, according to the department's website.
The department also issued general licenses authorizing certain humanitarian and aid group activities in Sudan, the website showed.
