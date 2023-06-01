We're confident in our position, says UK's Sunak ahead of COVID inquiry deadline

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday the government was confident in its position, as a deadline to hand over internal communication documents to a public inquiry on the COVID-19 pandemic approached.

"We've been long cooperating with the inquiry, important that we learn the lessons of COVID so that we're well prepared in the future," Sunak told reporters on the sidelines of a summit in Moldova.

"Government is considering very carefully next steps, but it's confident in its position," he said.

