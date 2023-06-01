Maha: History-sheeter externed from Latur for one year

A habitual offender named in several cases including murder, robbery and extortion, has been externed from Latur district of Maharashtra for one year, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Garjan alias Siddhant Uttam Gaikwad, is a resident of Shirur Anantpal taluka in the district.

He has several criminal cases registered against him between 2009 and 2021, the police said in a release.

In order to maintain law and order ahead of upcoming festivals, the accused has been externed from the district for one year as he caused terror among citizens by committing crimes under the jurisdiction of Shirur Anantpal police station limits, they said.

