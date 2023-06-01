Left Menu

Maha: History-sheeter externed from Latur for one year

PTI | Latur | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:37 IST
Maha: History-sheeter externed from Latur for one year
  • Country:
  • India

A habitual offender named in several cases including murder, robbery and extortion, has been externed from Latur district of Maharashtra for one year, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Garjan alias Siddhant Uttam Gaikwad, is a resident of Shirur Anantpal taluka in the district.

He has several criminal cases registered against him between 2009 and 2021, the police said in a release.

In order to maintain law and order ahead of upcoming festivals, the accused has been externed from the district for one year as he caused terror among citizens by committing crimes under the jurisdiction of Shirur Anantpal police station limits, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023