Left Menu

Body found with wound marks in HP's Paonta Sahib area

Police on Thursday found a badly battered body of a man in a village in Paonta Sahib area of Sirmour district.Almost immediately after the body was found in Jagatpur village, DSP Paonta Sahib and Additional SP Sirmour went to the spot and ordered an investigation.According to police, the wounds suggested that the man, identified as Shahid, was assaulted with bricks and sticks.

PTI | Nahan | Updated: 01-06-2023 20:46 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 20:46 IST
Body found with wound marks in HP's Paonta Sahib area
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Thursday found a badly battered body of a man in a village in Paonta Sahib area of Sirmour district.

Almost immediately after the body was found in Jagatpur village, DSP Paonta Sahib and Additional SP Sirmour went to the spot and ordered an investigation.

According to police, the wounds suggested that the man, identified as Shahid, was assaulted with bricks and sticks. On the basis of preliminary evidence, police detained one Salman from Jagatpur village, who confessed to the murder, they said.

During questioning, Salman said he had an affair with Shahid's wife and he decided to remove him from the equation, Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Ram Kumar Meena said. A post mortem of the body was underway, he said, adding there has been no suggestion so far of the wife's involvement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023