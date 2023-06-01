Body found with wound marks in HP's Paonta Sahib area

Police on Thursday found a badly battered body of a man in a village in Paonta Sahib area of Sirmour district.

Almost immediately after the body was found in Jagatpur village, DSP Paonta Sahib and Additional SP Sirmour went to the spot and ordered an investigation.

According to police, the wounds suggested that the man, identified as Shahid, was assaulted with bricks and sticks. On the basis of preliminary evidence, police detained one Salman from Jagatpur village, who confessed to the murder, they said.

During questioning, Salman said he had an affair with Shahid's wife and he decided to remove him from the equation, Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Ram Kumar Meena said. A post mortem of the body was underway, he said, adding there has been no suggestion so far of the wife's involvement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)