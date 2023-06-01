Left Menu

Absconding drug smuggler associated with Dawood, money used for terror funding: Mumbai police

Rajput was associated with fugitive gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, and most of the money earned from the smuggling of drugs and banned medicines was used for terror funding, the remand application claimed.The investigators wanted to question Shirazi on this angle further, the AEC said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 21:00 IST
Absconding drug smuggler associated with Dawood, money used for terror funding: Mumbai police
  • Country:
  • India

Absconding drug smuggler Kailash Rajput was associated with gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel and most of the money made by his syndicate was being used for terror funding, Mumbai police told a court here on Thursday. The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai Crime Branch sought an extension of the custody of Ali Asgar Shirazi, Rajput's close aide who was arrested on May 22 at the Mumbai airport while trying to flee to Dubai.

The court extended his custody till June 5. Shirazi had been working with Rajput since 2012 and the gang was involved in the smuggling of narcotic drugs and banned medicines, the AEC told the court. Rajput was associated with fugitive gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel, and most of the money earned from the smuggling of drugs and banned medicines was used for terror funding, the remand application claimed.

The investigators wanted to question Shirazi on this angle further, the AEC said. Since 2022, Shirazi was sending banned medicines, Tramadol, Kamagra, cigarettes, hukka flavours, electronic items and ketamine to the UK, USA and Australia, it added.

Records show that at least 30 shipments of banned products were sent to various countries, the AEC said.

AEC officials have recovered a 'Menifesto' file from his office computer which contains information related to his smuggling activities in code language, and the investigators wanted to question Shirazi about it too, the remand plea said.

Recently he had visited Jammu and Kashmir, which is a major drug trade hub, the AEC said. Shirazi had also invested money in hospitality, gas firms, immovable assets and owned three courier companies, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023