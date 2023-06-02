North Korea denounces UN secretary's criticism of its satellite launch -KCNA
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 06:23 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 06:23 IST
North Korea has denounced the United Nations secretary-general's criticism of its satellite launch, state media KCNA reported on Friday.
North Korea will continue to exercise its sovereign rights including launching military spy satellites, the report said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement