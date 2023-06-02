Left Menu

EU hopes for signs of Azeri-Armenian goodwill, more talks planned

"We made some progress and I hope today will be an occasion to confirm a common political will to normalize the relation between both countries." Separately, Tass cited Pashinyan as saying the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan would meet in Washington on June 12.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 06:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 06:58 IST
EU hopes for signs of Azeri-Armenian goodwill, more talks planned

European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday he hoped a broad European summit in Moldova would offer the opportunity for Azerbaijan and Armenia to show their willingness to find a solution for their conflict.

Russia's Tass news agency said Michel, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev would meet in Brussels in July. It cited a statement by the Armenian government's press service. The two Caucasus neighbours have held several meetings in recent months as they seek to resolve a decades-long dispute over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I had the occasion to meet both leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Brussels a few weeks ago," Michel said before the summit. "We made some progress and I hope today will be an occasion to confirm a common political will to normalize the relation between both countries." Separately, Tass cited Pashinyan as saying the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan would meet in Washington on June 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023