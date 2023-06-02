US judge won't yet approve Deutsche Bank $75 mln settlement with Epstein accusers

A U.S. judge on Thursday said it was premature to approve Deutsche Bank AG's $75 million settlement of a lawsuit by women said they were abused by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, and accused the German bank of facilitating his sex trafficking.

At a hearing in Manhattan federal court to consider preliminary approval of the settlement, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said he needed more specifics about who qualified as members of the proposed class of Epstein victims.

He directed lawyers for Deutsche Bank and Epstein's accusers to submit a revised settlement by June 12.

