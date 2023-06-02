Government providing more funding for Maori Trades training for youth

The government is continuing to support rangatahi by providing more funding for Maori Trades training and new He Poutama Rangatahi programmes across Aotearoa.

“We’re backing 30 new by Māori for Māori Kaupapa employment and training programmes, which will help iwi into sustainable employment or progress within their chosen careers,” says Minister Jackson

$73.2m has been invested in Māori Trades and Training programmes supporting almost 3,000 Māori across Aotearoa, with 80% of current participants already in employment, and 85% of those people have been in employment longer than six months.

“The idea is that these projects are focussed on developing skills that are in demand in the job market and that will help people find and keep sustainable jobs. This funding will support people into work, while also supporting Māori who are already employed, helping them to prosper in their chosen careers through qualifications and training,” Minister Jackson said.

The funding announcement was made by the Minister when he visited the Aukaha programme in Dunedin where 80 rangatahi Māori will be training for jobs with companies including Geeves Scaffolding, Fulton Hogan, ICON and Naylor Love.

“These programmes are showing success and they’re turning lives around, as well as supporting New Zealand businesses and building a stronger New Zealand. Significantly, Aukaha is helping to develop a skilled workforce, which in turn will support major projects such as the new Ōtepoti hospital and the ACC building being built alongside Ngāi Tahu.”

Minister Jackson also announced $24.45m for new He Poutama Rangatahi programmes across Aotearoa that will help rangatahi aged 15 – 24 who aren’t employed, studying or training, to find jobs.

This funding will support over 1950 participants across 22 programmes around Aotearoa.

“These are programmes that are co-designed with community providers and are tailored to the needs of rangatahi, preparing them for jobs and more meaningful employment opportunities”.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)