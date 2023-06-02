China willing to consider another Europe visit for Ukraine peace talks, envoy says
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 14:18 IST
China is willing to consider sending another delegation to Europe for talks on resolving the Ukraine crisis, its special envoy for Eurasian affairs, Li Hui, said on Friday. Li told a news conference that his European trip last month, being the first visit to promote a political settlement to the crisis, may not lead to any immediate outcome.
"We felt that there is a big gap between both sides' positions," he said of Russia and Ukraine.
