Left Menu

Tribal militant outfit chief, cadres surrender in Assam

They had deposited several arms and ammunition, including sophisticated weapons, pistols and grenades, Mukherjee said.APLA chief Sahil Munda, who led his cadres in the surrender ceremony, said his group was formed as a break-away faction in 2019 of Adivasi National Liberation Army with about 125 members.We moved away from ANLA for personal reasons.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:17 IST
Tribal militant outfit chief, cadres surrender in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 40 cadres of a tribal militant outfit, including its ‘commander-in-chief’ laid down their arms before the security forces in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Friday, a top police official said. They gave up a large cache of arms and ammunition, including sophisticated guns and grenades, at the surrender ceremony at Bokakhat police station premise, he said.

“Total of 39 cadres of the Adivasi People’s Liberation Army (APLA) surrendered today. This has been possible due to the joint efforts of the Assam Police and Assam Rifles,” inspector general of police (IGP), central range, Devojyoti Mukherjee said. Another official said 31 pieces of weapons, including three AK series rifles, 19 pistols, five other rifles, two grenades and assorted live ammunition, were handed over by the surrendered militants.

“The cadres realized that it is futile to pursue terrorist activities and have decided to re-join the mainstream. They had deposited several arms and ammunition, including sophisticated weapons, pistols and grenades,” Mukherjee said.

APLA chief Sahil Munda, who led his cadres in the surrender ceremony, said his group was formed as a break-away faction in 2019 of Adivasi National Liberation Army with about 125 members.

“We moved away from ANLA for personal reasons. After seeing the development taking place in the state under the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government and how problems of the Adivasi community are being addressed, we have decided to return to the mainstream,” Munda said. About 40 cadres of the outfit are still to lay down arms, while several others are behind bars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global
4
Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Antstream Arcade and Blacknut arrive on Samsung Gaming Hub

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023