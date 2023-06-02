Left Menu

Sanctions on Russia over Ukraine must be maintained, Japan says

Japan and like-minded countries must be united and maintain sanctions on Russia until it ends its aggression in Ukraine, Japan's foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said on Friday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-06-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 15:33 IST
Japan and like-minded countries must be united and maintain sanctions on Russia until it ends its aggression in Ukraine, Japan's foreign minister, Yoshimasa Hayashi, said on Friday. "Judging from the situation and especially what Russia is saying and doing, I think it's important that the G7 and like-minded countries still remain united and continue severe sanctions against Russia," Hayashi told a press conference.

He said he hoped sanctions would encourage Russia to put an "end its aggression as soon as possible so that we can reach the phase that we can use the dialogue and peace talks". Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries met in the city of Hiroshima last month and renewed their commitment to sanctions against Russia, while vowing to work to prevent them being circumvented.

The G7 countries said they would restrict exports of industrial machinery, tools, and technology useful to Russia's war effort, and would limit its revenue from trade in metals and diamonds.

