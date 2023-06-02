India says it hopes Beijing will allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China
India's foreign ministry said on Friday that it hopes Beijing will allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China.
India and China, whose relations have nosedived since a deadly military clash on their Himalayan frontier in 2020, have been involved in a spat this year over visas for each others journalists.
