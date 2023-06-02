Zelenskiy orders audit of all bomb shelters in Ukraine
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-06-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 16:24 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday he had ordered a complete audit of bomb shelters in the capital Kyiv and across the country.
He made the remark during a high-level government security meeting, a day after three people were killed in the capital after being unable to access a shelter during a Russian air strike.
