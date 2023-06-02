Left Menu

Revenue official hangs himself in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Primary investigation reveals that he was disturbed over some issue with some of his family members, police said.The body was shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem. His family members have been informed about the matter, they said.

A revenue official allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in the Tehsil office in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Friday.

Sandeep Meena hanged himself from the ceiling in a room of the Hurda Tehsil office on Thursday night, they said He was posted in the Tehsil office in December last year. Primary investigation reveals that he was disturbed over some issue with some of his family members, police said.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of a hospital for post-mortem. His family members have been informed about the matter, they said.

