Two Austrian prisoners held in Iran for years freed

Two Austrian citizens held in Iran for years have been freed and were returning home, Vienna said on Friday.

Dual citizens Kamran Ghaderi and Massud Mossaheb were released after 2,709 and 1,586 days respectively and "on their way to Austria", Austria's Foreign Ministry said in a statement, thanking Belgium and Oman for help in securing their release.

