Left Menu

3 men sentenced to life for murder in Rajasthan

His body was recovered from near the bank of the Patli river on October 3.A case was registered against three people based on a complaint filed by Gulshans father.The special SCST court convicted Sonu alias Tonu 22, Babu alias Bajrang 23 and Kailash 22, all residents of Suket, for the murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment, special public prosecutor Hitesh Jain said.During investigation of the case, it emerged that the thee murdered Gulshan for Rs 1,000 that he had borrowed, he said.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 18:48 IST
3 men sentenced to life for murder in Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

A court here on Friday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for the murder of a man over a monetary dispute nearly nine years ago, a prosecution lawyer said. The court also slapped fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the three convicts.

Gulshan, 22, a resident of Suket police station area in Rajasthan's Kota district, was stoned to death in October 2014. His body was recovered from near the bank of the Patli river on October 3.

A case was registered against three people based on a complaint filed by Gulshan's father.

The special SC/ST court convicted Sonu alias Tonu (22), Babu alias Bajrang (23) and Kailash (22), all residents of Suket, for the murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment, special public prosecutor Hitesh Jain said.

During investigation of the case, it emerged that the thee murdered Gulshan for Rs 1,000 that he had borrowed, he said. Statements of at least 27 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 23 documents were produced before the court, he added. One of the convicts, Sonu alias Tonu, was in jail under judicial custody since his arrest in the case, while the other two were out on bail, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023