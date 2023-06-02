3 men sentenced to life for murder in Rajasthan
His body was recovered from near the bank of the Patli river on October 3.A case was registered against three people based on a complaint filed by Gulshans father.The special SCST court convicted Sonu alias Tonu 22, Babu alias Bajrang 23 and Kailash 22, all residents of Suket, for the murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment, special public prosecutor Hitesh Jain said.During investigation of the case, it emerged that the thee murdered Gulshan for Rs 1,000 that he had borrowed, he said.
- Country:
- India
A court here on Friday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for the murder of a man over a monetary dispute nearly nine years ago, a prosecution lawyer said. The court also slapped fine of Rs 20,000 on each of the three convicts.
Gulshan, 22, a resident of Suket police station area in Rajasthan's Kota district, was stoned to death in October 2014. His body was recovered from near the bank of the Patli river on October 3.
A case was registered against three people based on a complaint filed by Gulshan's father.
The special SC/ST court convicted Sonu alias Tonu (22), Babu alias Bajrang (23) and Kailash (22), all residents of Suket, for the murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment, special public prosecutor Hitesh Jain said.
During investigation of the case, it emerged that the thee murdered Gulshan for Rs 1,000 that he had borrowed, he said. Statements of at least 27 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 23 documents were produced before the court, he added. One of the convicts, Sonu alias Tonu, was in jail under judicial custody since his arrest in the case, while the other two were out on bail, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Man beheads neighbour with axe in Rajasthan's Jalore
Independent MLA and Rajasthan CM Gehlot adviser tells Pilot not to make himself 'laughing stock'
IPL 2023: Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals face desperate situation in final hopes for playoffs (Preview)
SC concerned over death of cheetahs at KNP, ask Centre to consider shifting them to Rajasthan
Gehlot hopes his govt's welfare schemes will help Cong win Rajasthan again