Youth stabbed multiple times in Delhi's Badarpur
An 18-year-old youth was stabbed multiple times by two persons on Friday in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said. The motive behind the act is not immediately known, they said. On Friday around 2 pm, a call regarding the stabbing incident at Gali No. 9, Mohan Baba Nagar was received at Badarpur Police Station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said. Police reached the spot to find one Sumit Gautam with multiple stab wounds. One of the accused was identified as Jitendra alias Jeetu, while the other is unknown, police said. The victim is critical and under treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre, they added.
