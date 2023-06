US ends probe of Pence documents with no charges -reports

The U.S. Department of Justice has closed its investigation into former Vice President Mike Pence without filing any charges related to classified documents found in his Indiana home, U.S. media reported on Friday. The department notified Pence through a letter, NBC News reported, citing an unnamed Justice Department official. CNN also reported the closed probe.

Representatives for Pence and the department could not immediately be reached for comment. A lawyer for Pence, who served under former Republican President Donald Trump, had notified authorities about the discovery of records with classified documents, prompting a FBI search for records at his Indianapolis residence earlier this year.

Pence's spokesman has said the former vice president has "fully cooperated" with the probe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)