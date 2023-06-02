Russia's Belgorod governor: two hurt, industrial site ablaze after shelling

The governor of Russia's Belgorod region said on Friday that two people had been injured and an industrial facility had caught fire after shelling around the border town of Shebekino.

Both Belgorod region and the town of Shebekino, which are adjacent to Ukraine's Kharkiv region, have come under repeated fire in recent weeks from the Ukrainian side of the border.

