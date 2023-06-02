Left Menu

Mephedrone drug worth Rs 4,860 crore destroyed in Navi Mumbai

Properties valued at more than Rs 10 crore belonging to the accused persons were also frozen, he said.Mephedrone, commonly known as MD and meow meow, is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act.With this, the ANC has destroyed more than 3,500 kg of seized drugs valued at around Rs 5,000 crore in the last five months, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2023 21:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 21:19 IST
Mephedrone drug worth Rs 4,860 crore destroyed in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday destroyed more than 2,400 kg of seized party drug mephedrone valued in excess of Rs 4,860 crore at a facility in the adjoining Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The huge stock of the synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance was destroyed by the Mumbai police at an incineration facility of Mumbai Waste Management Ltd at Taloja in the presence of members of high-level drugs disposal committee, he said.

The Mumbai crime branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) last year unearthed a syndicate involved in mephedrone manufacturing and distribution, and recovered 2428.958 kg of the drug valued at Rs 4,856 crore the official said. The ANC arrested eight persons in the case and later submitted a chargesheet before a local court. Properties valued at more than Rs 10 crore belonging to the accused persons were also frozen, he said.

Mephedrone, commonly known as MD and meow meow, is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

With this, the ANC has destroyed more than 3,500 kg of seized drugs valued at around Rs 5,000 crore in the last five months, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023