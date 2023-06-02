Mephedrone drug worth Rs 4,860 crore destroyed in Navi Mumbai

Police on Friday destroyed more than 2,400 kg of seized party drug mephedrone valued in excess of Rs 4,860 crore at a facility in the adjoining Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The huge stock of the synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance was destroyed by the Mumbai police at an incineration facility of Mumbai Waste Management Ltd at Taloja in the presence of members of high-level drugs disposal committee, he said.

The Mumbai crime branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) last year unearthed a syndicate involved in mephedrone manufacturing and distribution, and recovered 2428.958 kg of the drug valued at Rs 4,856 crore the official said. The ANC arrested eight persons in the case and later submitted a chargesheet before a local court. Properties valued at more than Rs 10 crore belonging to the accused persons were also frozen, he said.

Mephedrone, commonly known as MD and meow meow, is banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

With this, the ANC has destroyed more than 3,500 kg of seized drugs valued at around Rs 5,000 crore in the last five months, the official said.

