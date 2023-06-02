Left Menu

Pakistan releases 200 Indian fishermen from Karachi jail

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-06-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 22:43 IST
Pakistan releases 200 Indian fishermen from Karachi jail

Pakistan on Friday released 200 Indian fishermen from a prison in Karachi and will hand them over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border after due process The fishermen were released from the Malir jail in Karachi as part of a decision by the Pakistan government to hand over jailed 500 fishermen to Indian authorities.

Last month, Pakistani authorities released 198 Indian fishermen, languishing in a prison in Karachi after arresting them for allegedly fishing illegally in the country's waters. They were handed over to India at the Wagah border.

''In the second batch we have released 200 Indian fishermen while another 100 would be freed in July," Malir jail superintendent Nazir Tunio said.

He said the fishermen, including 10 Muslims, were put on a train by Edhi welfare foundation and have reached Lahore.

"In Lahore, they are scheduled to be handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border after due process," Tunio said.

Tunio said the majority of those released in the second batch had completed their jail sentences of 5 to 8 years after being arrested and tried by a court.

Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum General Secretary Saeed Baloch said that he was releived to see the release of second batch of Indian fishermen.

"These are poor Indian fishermen who are arrested because they stray into Pakistan's territorial waters to fish and earn their livelihood. They can't be blamed as there is no clear demarcation line in the Arabian sea between the two countries and they don't have the technology on their boats," he said.

He said a third batch of 100 Indian fishermen would be released on July 3.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted: ''Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners. Earlier, 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on 12 May 2023.'' ''This is in line with Pakistan's policy of not politicising humanitarian matters. Compassion should take precedence over politics,'' he added.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest each other's fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked at some points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023