Maha: One held, two on the run after minor girl reveals rape ordeal to school principal

One person was arrested and a hunt was on for two others for allegedly raping a minor girl between 2018 and 2019, a Pune police official said on Friday.

The girl, who is 16 years old now, revealed her ordeal to her school principal after which police was alerted and a case under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the Kondhwa police station official said.

''A team comprising police women and members from a non-governmental organization (NGO) specializing in such cases visited the girl's residence and recorded her statement. She was 12 when the crime took place,'' he added.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested, while search was on for two others for their alleged involvement, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)