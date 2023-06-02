Left Menu

Maha: One held, two on the run after minor girl reveals rape ordeal to school principal

PTI | Pune | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:36 IST
Maha: One held, two on the run after minor girl reveals rape ordeal to school principal
One person was arrested and a hunt was on for two others for allegedly raping a minor girl between 2018 and 2019, a Pune police official said on Friday.

The girl, who is 16 years old now, revealed her ordeal to her school principal after which police was alerted and a case under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the Kondhwa police station official said.

''A team comprising police women and members from a non-governmental organization (NGO) specializing in such cases visited the girl's residence and recorded her statement. She was 12 when the crime took place,'' he added.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested, while search was on for two others for their alleged involvement, the official said.

