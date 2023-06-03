Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar meets foreign ministers of Brazil, Iran and UAE

Reviewed our bilateral ties and discussed ways of strengthening them further, with particular emphasis on Chabahar port, he tweeted.Earlier, Jaishankar met UAEs Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.Our regular meetings and continuing conversations are helpful in taking our strategic partnership forward.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 03-06-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 00:12 IST
External Affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his counterparts from Brazil, Iran and the UAE on the sidelines of the 'Friends of BRICS' gathering here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Jaishankar is here to participate in a conclave of the five-nation BRICS grouping.

''Great to meet FM Mauro Vieira of Brazil on sidelines of the BRICS meeting. Discussed advancing our cooperation in the BRICS, IBSA, G20 and UN frameworks. Look forward to working together on deepening our strategic partnership,'' he tweeted.

Jaishankar also met Iran's Foreign Minister Amirabdolahian and exchanged views on the BRICS bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as on the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

''A good meeting with FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran on sidelines of Friends of BRICS gathering. Reviewed our bilateral ties and discussed ways of strengthening them further, with particular emphasis on Chabahar port,'' he tweeted.

Earlier, Jaishankar met UAE's Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

''Our regular meetings and continuing conversations are helpful in taking our strategic partnership forward. Always benefit from his insights and perspectives on global politics,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

The BRICS bloc brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 per cent of the global population, 24 per cent of the global GDP and 16 per cent of the global trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

