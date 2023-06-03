U'khand: Ankita's parents demand removal of special public prosecutor from murder case

The parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was allegedly murdered by the owner of a resort where she worked as a receptionist, have demanded that the special public prosecutor appointed in the case be removed.

In a letter to the District Magistrate of Pauri on Friday, the victim's parents accused Jitendra Rawat of irregularities and weakening the case.

District Magistrate Ashish Kumar Chauhan said a factual report has been sought from the Deputy Collector of Yamkeshwar on the complaint letter, adding that the report will be examined and appropriate action taken as soon as it is received.

Bhandari (19) was allegedly pushed into the Chilla canal by the resort's operator Pulkit Arya and his two employees Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta last September for resisting their attempts to force her to offer ''special services'' to a VIP guest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)