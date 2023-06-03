Left Menu

'Love jihad' cases detected in 'large numbers' during probe into missing person complaints: Maha Dy CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2023 15:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 15:03 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said ''love jihad'' cases had been detected in ''large numbers'' during probe into missing person complaints in the state.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, said the detection rate in missing person complaints was 90 to 95 per cent in the state.

''In some cases, we found that false promises were made or false identity was used, with even married persons trying to mislead women. Cases termed as love jihad have also come forward in large numbers,'' the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

''I had stated earlier that we are mulling to introduce a law on it (love jihad). We are studying various existing laws in this connection,'' Fadnavis added.

Love jihad is a term often used by right wing activists to allege that Muslim men were converting Hindu women to Islam after luring them into marriage.

Meanwhile, asked about minor children from Bihar being found in a train in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said his department was serious about ending the menace of child trafficking.

''In fact many cases have been exposed in Maharashtra, which has not happened anywhere else. The state is taking every effort to end this menace,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

